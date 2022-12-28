Aldi shoppers can get extra large candles for only £6

Scenting a home with a candle is the easiest way to transform any space. Aldi shoppers love this extra large candle for its beautiful scent and its now discounted to its cheapest ever price.

Aldi’s known for its excellent bargains and has slashed the prices of Specialbuys down with its winter sale.

Shoppers have noticed that one of its bestselling items is now reduced to less than £6 and is the perfect winter uplifter.

Available online only, Aldi shoppers can now buy extra large candles for only £5.99, which is down from £8.99.

In contrast, it’s a whopping £59 cheaper than the large candles from The White Company which are currently £65 for a similar size.