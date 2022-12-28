All American season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023

Eyes are on when we’ll get to binge-watch All American season 5 on Netflix. There is some disappointing news for those hoping for it in January.

There is a little bit of good news. All American season 5 will return to The CW in January 2023. The midseason dates are now set, and this football drama is part of the list. Get ready for Monday, Jan. 23, with the episode airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the network. All American: Homecoming season 2, episode 8 will air on the same night in the 9 p.m. ET/PT timeslot.

The bad news is the wait for the season to arrive on Netflix is still on. We have to wait a little bit longer, but we should get the episodes in 2023. We just don’t have the exact date just yet.

When is All American season 5 coming to Netflix?

We know that the season will come to Netflix. This show is still part of the legacy deal between The CW and Netflix. Even Nexstar taking over the millennial network isn’t going to change that. So, we’ll see the new season arrive once all episodes have aired.

This is where we’re stuck. We don’t know how many episodes will be in season 5. It could be as few as 13, but it could be as many as 20 to 22. It all depends on what the decisions were about this series and whether it’s performing well enough for the network.

If there are only 13 episodes, we’re looking at the season ending soon. That would mean March as a potential release month on Netflix. However, All American remains one of The CW’s top-performing shows, which suggests a May 2023 finale on the network. That means the end of May or the start of June 2023 as a release month on Netflix. It should be eight days after the finale airs.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on the plans for All American season 5 on Netflix.