Ann Sheetz

Washington

Ann Sheetz of Washington, formerly of Keota, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2022 at the age of 85.

Born in 1937 in Mt. Pleasant, IA, Ann was the daughter of Gordon & Lillian (Kephart) Shelman. She graduated from Washington High School in 1955. She earned a 2-year teaching degree from Iowa Wesleyan College in 1957, and later a BA in Elementary Education from William Penn College in Oskaloosa. She taught for 37 years: first in Brighton for two years, then at Keota Elementary, mostly in Kindergarten, until retiring in 1999. Over the years, she often taught the children of former students.

Ann appreciated time spent with her three boys, Steve, Mark, and Jeff, and “the daughter she never had,” Gayle. She also enjoyed time with other dear family & friends and always welcomed her boys’ friends into her home.

Over the years, her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, cooking, genealogy, the family dogs, and playing in two local card groups. She made large, homemade family dinners for each holiday and made a point to bake each person’s favorite kind of delicious homemade pie.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Halcyon House care facility in Washington, where Ann resided for the past four years.

Ann is survived by her children, Steve Sheetz of Keota, Mark “Trail” Sheetz of Keota, and Jeff (Gayle) Sheetz of Coralville; brother Laverne “Joe” Shelman of Brighton; sisters-in-law Martha Shelman of Mediapolis, Ginger Sheetz of Keota, and Carole Sheetz of Grand Junction, CO; and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon Shelman and Lillian Ashby, parents-in-law Andy and Florence (Frank) Sheetz, brother Leon “Bud” Shelman of Mediapolis, many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, one niece and one nephew.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to the Keota Community School District and may be sent to Powell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Keota, IA 52248.