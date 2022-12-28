Categories
Brevard Commission, Palm Shores dispute narrowing U.S 1 idea

Brevard County Commission and Palm Shores are in dispute over whether to narrow a stretch of U.S. 1. Photo: Tim Shortt/FLORIDA TODAY


A Florida Department of Transportation proposal to reduce a section of U.S. 1 in the Palm Shores area from six lanes to four lanes has put the Brevard County Commission in dispute with the Palm Shores Town Council.

The Town Council on Oct. 25 passed a resolution supporting the proposal as a way to reduce speeds and potential accidents.

Then the County Commission on Dec. 20 passed a resolution opposing the idea, saying it would cause more traffic congestion in the area.

District 4 County Commissioner Rob Feltner ― whose district includes the Palm Shores area ― introduced the proposal to send a letter to Florida Department of Transportation District 5 Secretary John Tyler opposing the move to reduce the 2.25-mile stretch of U.S. 1 from the Pineda Causeway south to Post Road from six lanes (three lanes in each direction) to four lanes (two lanes in each direction).





