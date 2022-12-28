Do number twos hurt? Expert on how to tackle constipation





Between cheese platters and pigs in blankets, your Christmas menu probably wasn’t too kind on your stomach. If the variety of indulgent but stodgy meals has left you with constipation, there’s plenty you can do to make going for a number two less painful. An expert has shared how to improve this uncomfortable problem and other issues that could be stirring up painful pooping.

Michelle Geraghty-Corns, founder of Eternal Being, said: “There are a number of reasons why someone might find pooping painful, with constipation being an incredibly common issue. “Your diet, stress, dehydration, gut allergies, medication, pregnancy, and lack of movement are just a few of the reasons why you can become constipated, where you experience pain while having a bowel movement, hard and dry stool, and have fewer than three bowel movements a week.” The Christmas period, which is characterised by a poor diet and lack of movement, creates perfect conditions for this problem. Dairy products, red meat and alcohol can all exacerbate constipation, leaving your tummy in distress.

Spire Healthcare explains that water gets absorbed when food moves through your gut. But the lack of fibre in your festive menu can leave food passing too slowly through the gut, which means too much water gets absorbed. The health portal adds: “This causes hard stools that are difficult and painful to pass out of your body; you may also feel pain or discomfort in your lower gut due to backed up stools. “If this occurs and you are passing stools less than three times a week, you have constipation.”