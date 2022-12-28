Doctor recommends two supplements to prevent blood clots

“Interestingly, abnormal blood clots, also known as thrombosis, are the most common cause of heart attacks and strokes.”

Vitamin B12

“Vitamin B enhances circulation and brain function and specifically, vitamin B12 can aid in optimal red blood cell development and may help you lower blood pressure,” Doctor Liakas said.

One study, published in the International Journal of Haematology in 2011, found a link between vitamin B12 deficiency and thrombosis.

It said: “The results indicated that vitamin B12 deficiency was common among patients with hyperhomocysteinemia (having high amounts of homocysteine in the blood) and thrombosis.”

READ MORE: Odynophagia is a common sign of Strep A – other symptoms to spot