EastEnders fans ‘predict’ love triangle after Keanu and Sam kiss

Olivia lamented: “Poor Shirley and poor Scarlett.”

James Stevenson joked: “Phil Mitchell’s angry face will never get old. Looked like he was about to burst a blood vessel there too!”

Elsewhere in Walford, the residents all mourned the loss of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) after his Christmas Day disappearance at sea.

Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) was distraught and after a morning vodka lashed out at Janine’s daughter Scarlett (Tabitha Byron).

