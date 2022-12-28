Edwina Currie ‘in absolute agony’ after breaking hip

The former Tory health minister, 76, needed an emergency replacement which left her in hospital for ten days.

The German Shepherd hit her as she walked her dog near her home in Whaley Bridge, Derbys.

Ms Currie said she was left “numb with pain” and added she may sue the animal’s owner for £5,000, saying she had seen it attack other dogs.

She said: “It came bounding over not on a lead and sent me flying. My hip was left totally mashed. Its owner just grabbed it and went off.

“He never asked how I was. I was on the floor in absolute agony.”

The MP lost her South Derbyshire seat in 1997.