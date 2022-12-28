Want to know how to beat the Elden Ring bosses in order? The most defining moments in any of the Soulslike games are the tough boss fights. They can be tricky for several reasons: some are hard to hit consistently, and others can squash you with just one attack.
Despite having hundreds of monsters, you only need to beat 12 Elden Ring bosses in this order to finish the game. Any region can have up to 19 fights, so in addition to a list of mandatory boss encounters, you’ll also find an extensive list of all of the main Elden Ring bosses, where you can find them, and what items they drop when you beat them.
It’s worth noting that, generally speaking, as you hunt them down, dungeon bosses are not as hard to kill as the major bosses. However, there are exceptions, so upgrading the Flash of Wondrous Physick with Elden Ring crystal tears can make all the difference.
Main Elden Ring bosses in order
You may think you need to beat all Shardbearers to complete Elden Ring, but this is far from the truth. You only need two Great Runes to access the Altus Plateau, then defeat the Great Rune bearer in Leyndell, Royal Capital to unlock the doorway to the Erdtree. From here, you start the final part of the game, where you must travel to the Crumbling Farum Azula, before returning to Leyndell, now an Ashen Capital, to fight against the final gauntlet of bosses.
Unless you’re aiming to complete a speed run, we don’t recommend that you solely focus on these boss fights. Instead, you should at least do a little bit of grinding or seek out some of the best Elden Ring weapons to aid you in combat.
Here are the main Elden Ring bosses in order:
- Margit the Fell Omen (required boss to reach Godrick)
- Godrick the Grafted (beat for one of the two required Great Runes)
- Red Wolf of Radagon (required boss to reach Rennala)
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon (beat for one of the two required Great Runes)
- God-devouring Serpent / Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy (beat for one of the two required Great Runes)
- Starscourge Radahn (beat for one of the two required Great Runes)
- Magma Wyrm Makar (optional)
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord
- Morgot, the Omen King
- Fire Giant
- Godskin Duo
- Maliketh, the Black Blade
- Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord / Hoarah Loux
- Radagon of the Golden Order / Elden Beast
All Elden Ring bosses
To make it easy for you to see which ones you’ve beaten and which remain alive, you can find a complete list of all Elden Ring bosses locations and loot drops, including the best Elden Ring talismans, below, sorted by region. Next to each entry, you’ll also find any special conditions you need to complete to fight them, such as one of the many Elden Ring quests.
Here are all of the bosses in Elden Ring:
Limgrave
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Soldier of Godrick
|Stranded Graveyard
|400 runes
|Tree Sentinel
|Limgrave Road
|3,200 runes
Golden Halberd (weapon)
|Flying Dragon Agheel
|Dragon-Burnt Ruins
|5,000 runes
Dragon Heart (key item)
|Erdtree Burial Tree Watchdog
|Stormfoot Catacombs
|1,300 runes
Noble Sorcerer Ashes (ashes)
|Stonedigger Troll
|Limgrave Tunnels
|1,800 runes
Roar medallion (talisman)
|Beastman of Farum Azula
|Groveside Cave
|1,000 runes
Flamedrake Talisman (talisman)
|Demi-Human Chief
|Dissenter’s Cave
|900 runes
Tailoring Tools (key item)
Sewing Needle (key item)
|Bell Bearing Hunter
|Warmaster’s Shack
|2,700 runes
Bone Peddler’s Bell Bearing
|Grave Warden Duelist
|Murkwater Catacombs
|1,700 runes
Battle Hammer (weapon)
|Mad Pumpkin Head
|Waypoint Ruins
|1,100 runes
|Crucible Knight
|Stormhill Evergaol
|2,100 runes
Aspects of the Crucible: Tail (incantation)
|Bloodhound Knight Darriwil
|Forlorn Hound Evergaol
|1,400 runes
Barricade Shield (Ash of War)
|Night’s Cavalry
|Bridge near Agheel Lake North at night
|2,400 runes
Repeating Thrust (Ash of War)
Nightrider Glaive (weapon)
|Black Knife Assassin
|Deathtouched Catacombs
|1,600 runes
Assassin’s Crimson Dagger (weapon)
|Tibia Mariner
|Summonwater Village
|2,400 runes
Deathroot (key item)
Skeletal Militiaman Ashes (ashes)
|Margit the Fell Omen
|Stormhill
|12,000 runes
Talisman Pouch (key item)
|Ulcerated Tree Spirit
|Fringefolk Hero’s Grave (requires Stonesword key in Stranded Graveyard)
|15,000 runes
Banished Knight Oleg (ashes)
Golden Seed
|Deathbird
|East of Warmaster’s Shack (only at night)
|2,800 runes
Blue-feathered Branchsword (talisman)
|Guardian Golem
|Highroad Cave
|1,700 runes
Blue-dancer Charm (talisman)
|Patches
|Murkwater Cave
|Golden Rune (1) x2
Grovel for Mercy (emote)
Additional item drops if you kill him
Spear +7 (weapon)
Leather Armor (armour)
Leather Gloves (armour)
Leather Boots (armour)
Patches’ Bell Bearing (key item)
|Bell Bearing Hunter
|Warmaster’s Shack (only at night)
|2,700 runes
Bone Peddler’s Bell Bearing (key item)
Stormveil Castle
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Crucible Knight
|Stormveil Castle
|1,500 runes
Aspects of the Crucible: Horns (incantation)
|Lion Guardian
|Stormveil Castle
|1,138 runes
Somber Smithing Stone [1]
Beast Blood
Old Fang x2
|Grafted Scion
|Stormveil Castle
|1,176 runes
|Godrick the Grafted
|Stormveil Castle
|15,000 runes
Godrick’s Great Rune
Remembrance of the Grafted (use to get boss weapon)
Weeping Peninsula
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Erdtree Burial Watchdog
|Impaler’s Catacombs
|2,400 runes
Demi-Human Ashes (ashes)
|Runebear
|Earthbore Cave (lower level)
|2,600 runes
Spelldrake Talisman (talisman)
|Night’s Cavalry
|Road north of Castle Morne Ramparts
|3,400 runes
Barricade Shield (Ash of War)
Nightrider Flail (weapon)
|Scaly Misbegotten
|Mourne Tunnel
|2,000 runes
Rusted Anchor (weapon)
|Cemetery Shade
|Tombsward Catacombs
|2,200 runes
Lhutel the Headless (ashes)
|Ancient Hero of Zamor
|Weeping Evergaol
|5,400 runes
Radagon’s Scarseal (talisman)
|Erdtree Avatar
|Minor Erdtree east of Tombsward Site of Grace
|3,600 runes
Opaline Bubbletear (crystal tear)
Crimsonburst crystal tear (crystal tear)
|Leonine Misbegotten
|Castle Morne
|3,800 runes
Grafted Blade Greatsword (weapon)
|Deathbird
|North of Castle Morne in the mountains (only at night)
|3,900 runes
Sacrificial Axe (weapon)
|Miranda the Blighted Bloom
|Tombsward Cave
|2,100 runes
Viridian Amber Medallion (talisman)
Liurnia of the lakes
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Grafted Scion
|Chapel of Anticipation
|3,200 runes
Ornamental Straight Sword (weapon)
Gold Beast Crest Shield (shield)
|Cleanrot Knight
|Stillwater Cave
|3,300 runes
Winged Sword Insignia (talisman)
|Adan, Thief of Fire
|Malefactor’s Evergaol
|3,800 runes
Flame of the Fell God (incantation)
|Tibia Mariner
|Liurnia of the Lakes near the Study Hall
|4,700 runes
Deathroot (key item)
Skeletal Bandit Ashes (ashes)
|Erdtree Burial Watchdog
|Cliffbottom Catacombs
|3,200 runes
Kaiden Sellsword Ashes (ashes)
|Night’s Cavalry
|Patrolling south of Bellum Church (only at night)
|5,600 Runes
Giant Hunt (Ashes of War)
Nightrider Glaive (weapon)
|Night’s Cavalry
|Near Gate Town Bridge Site of Grace (only at night)
|5,600 runes
Ash of War: Ice Spear (Ash of War)
|Erdtree Avatar
|Minor Erdtree northeast of Ruined Labyrinth in the northeast of the region
|5,800 runes
Holy-shrouding cracked tear (crystal tear)
Lightning-shrouding cracked tear (crystal tear)
Magic-shrouding cracked tear (crystal tear)
|Erdtree Avatar
|Minor Erdtree south of Revenger’s Shack in the southwest of the region
|5,800 runes
Cerulean crystal tear (crystal tear)
Ruptured crystal tear (crystal tear)
|Crystalian (Ring Blade)
|Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel
|3,000 runes
Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1) (key item)
|Red Wolf of Radagon
|Raya Lucaria Academy (Debate Hall)
|14,000 runes
Memory Stone (key item)
|Crystalians x2
|Academy Crystal Cave
|3,300 runes
Crystal Release (sorcery)
|Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
|Raya Lucaria Academy
|40,000 runes
Great Rune of the Unborn
Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen (use to get boss weapon)
|Alabaster Lord
|Royal Grave Evergaol
|3,600 runes
Meteorite (sorcery)
|Royal Revenant
|Kingsrealm Ruins (underground)
|3,100 runes
|Royal Knight Loretta
|Caria Manor
|10,000 runes
Loretta’s Greatbow (sorcery)
Loretta’s Slash (Ash of War)
|Bols, Carian Knight
|Cuckoo’s Evergaol
|4,600 runes
Greatblade Phalanx (sorcery)
|Alecto, Blade Knife Ringleader
|Ringleader’s Evergaol
|80,000 runes
Black Knife Tiche (ashes)
|Spirit-caller Snail
|Road’s End Catacombs
|3,000 runes
Glintstone Sorcerer Ashes (ashes)
|Omenkiller
|Village of Albinaurics
|4,900 runes
Crucible Knot Talisman (talisman)
|Glintstone Dragon Adula
|Cathedral of Manus Celes
|120,000 runes
Adula’s Moonblade (sorcery)
Dragon Heart x3
|Glintstone Dragon Smarag
|In the lake west of Raya Lucaria Academy
|14,000 runes
Dragon Heart
|Glintstone Dragon Adula
|Three Sisters
|N/A
|Death Rite Bird
|In the ruins south of Gate Town North Site of Grace (only at night)
|7,800 runes
Ancient Death Rancor (sorcery)
|Bell Bearing Hunter
|Church of Vows (only at night)
|6,000 runes
Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing
|Death Bird
|North of Scenic Isle (only at night)
|6,600 runes
Red-feathered Branchsword (talisman)
|Black Knife Assassin
|Black Knife Catacombs
|4,200 runes
Assassin’s Cerulean Dagger (talisman)
Black Knifeprint (key item)
|Bloodhound Knight
|Lakeside Crystal Cave
|3,600 runes
Cerulean Amber Medallion (talisman)
|Bell Bearing Hunter
|Church of Vows (only at night)
|6,000 runes
Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing (key item)
|Cemetery Shade
|Black Knife Catacombs
|3,500 runes
Twinsage Sorcerer ashes (ashes)
|Godskin Noble
|Divine Tower of Liurnia
|4,810 runes
Godskin Noble hood (armour)
Godskin Noble robe (armour)
Godskin Noble bracelets (armour)
Godskin Noble trousers (armour)
|Magma Wyrm Makar
|Ruin-strewn Precipice
|18,000 runes
Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword (weapon)
Dragon Heart
Caelid
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Magma Wyrm
|Gael Tunnel
|7,500 runes
Dragon Heart
Moonveil (weapon)
|Erdtree Avatar
|Minor Erdtree northeast of the Smouldering Church in the northwest of the region
|9,600 runes
Greenburst crystal tear (crystal tear)
Flame-shrouding cracked tear (crystal tear)
|Mad Pumpkin Head (Hammer and Flail)
|Caelem Ruins
|6,300 runes
|Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Sword) and Erdtree Burial Watchdog (Scepter)
|Minor Erdtree ruins
|7,400 runes
Mad Pumpkin Head ashes (ashes)
|Decaying Ekzykes
|South of Caelid Highway South Site of Grace
|38,000 runes
Dragon Heart
|Night’s Cavalry
|On the road east of Caelid Highway South Site of Grace at night
|8,500 runes
Poison Moth Flight (Ash of War)
|Commander O’Neil
|In the middle of the swamp close to the Inner Aeonia Site of Grace
|12,000 runes
Commander’s Standard (weapon)
Unalloyed Gold Needle (key item)
|Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest
|Along the road to the northeast of Caelid, close to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel
|6,400 runes
Nox Flowing Sword (weapon)
|Black Blade Kindred
|Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow
|88,000 runes
Gargoyle’s Black Axe (weapon)
Gargoyle’s Black Blades (weapon)
|Fallingstar Beast
|Sellia Crystal Tunnel
|7,600 runes
Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1)
Smithing Stone (7) x5
Somber Smithing Stone (6)
Gravity Stone Chunk x4
|Starscourge Radahn
|Redmane Castle
|70,000 runes
Radahn’s Great Rune
Remembrance of the Starscourge (use to get boss weapon)
|Death Rite Bird
|On the hill east of Caelid Highway South Site of Grace (only at night)
|18,000 runes
Death’s Poker (weapon)
|Frenzied Duelist
|Gaol Cave
|6,700 runes
Putrid Corpse ashes (ashes)
|Cleanrot Knight x2
|Abandoned Cave
|7,000 runes
Gold Scarab (talisman)
|Battlemage Hugues
|Sellia Evergaol
|7,800 runes
Battlemage Hugues (ashes)
|Cemetery Shade
|Caelid Catacombs
|6,800 runes
Kindred of Rot ashes (ashes)
|Crystalians x3
|Sellia Hideaway
|7,000 runes
Crystal Torrent (sorcery)
|Crucible Knight & Misbegotten Warrior
|Redmane Castle
|16,000 runes
Ruins Greatsword (weapon)
Dragonbarrow
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Elder Dragon Greyoll
|West of Dragonbarrow West Site of Grace
|10,845 runes (boss)
5,423 runes (for each other dragon)
Dragon Heart x5
|Godskin Apostle
|Divine Tower of Caelid (basement)
|94,000 runes
Godskin Apostle Hood (armour)
Godskin Apostle Robe (armour)
Godskin Apostle Bracers (armour)
Godskin Apostle Trousers (armour)
|Beastman of Farum Azula
|Dragonbarrow Cave
|65,000 runes
Flamedrake Talisman +2 (talisman)
|Flying Dragon Greyll
|Close to Farum Greatbridge Site of Grace
|80,000 runes
Dragon Heart
|Bell Bearing Hunter
|Isolated Merchant
|50,000 runes
Gravity Stone
Peddler’s Bell Bearing
|Black Blade Kindred
|Close to the Bestial Sanctum in the northeast peninsula
|88,000 runes
Gargoyle’s Blackblade (weapon)
Gargoyle’s Black Halberd (weapon)
|Bell Bearing Hunter
|Isolated Merchant’s Shack (only at night)
|50,000 runes
Gravity Stone Peddler’s Bell Bearing (key item)
|Putrid Avatar
|East of Dragonbarrow Fork Site of Grace
|95,000 runes
Opaline Hardtear (crystal tear)
Stonebarb cracked tear (crystal tear)
|Night’s Cavalry
|North of Lenne’s Rise Site of Grace (only at night)
|42,000 runes
Bloodhound’s Step (ash of war)
|Putrid Tree Spirit
|War-Dead Catacombs
|67,200 runes
Redmane Knight Ogha Spirit ashes (ashes)
Golden Seed (key item)
Altus Plateau
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Stonedigger Troll
|Old Altus Tunnel
|9,600 runes
Great Club (weapon)
|Elemer of the Briar
|The Shaded Castle
|24,000 runes
Marais Executioner’s Sword (weapon)
Briar Greatshield (shield)
|Black Knife Assassin
|Sainted Hero’s Grave
|11,339 runes
Black Knife (weapon)
|Godskin Apostle
|Windmill Village
|14,000 runes
Godskin Peeler (weapon)
Scouring Black Flame (incantation)
|Tibia Mariner
|Wyndham Ruins
|14,000 runes
Deathroot (key item)
Tibia’s Summons (sorcery)
|Necromancer Garris
|Sage’s Cave
|Nothing (combined with Black Knife Assassin)
|Erdtree Burial Watchdog
|Wyndham Catacombs
|12,000 runes
Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (1) (key item)
|Tree Sentinel Duo
|Outside Leyndell, Royal Capital’s western gate
|20,000 runes
Hero’s Rune [1]
Erdtree Greatshield (shield)
|Draconic Tree Sentinel
|Capital Outskirts
|50,000 runes
Dragon Greatclaw (weapon)
Dragonclaw Shield (shield)
|Godefroy the Grafted
|Golden Lineage Evergaol
|26,000 runes
Godfrey Icon (talisman)
|Demi-Human Queen Gilika
|Lux Ruins
|8,500 runes
Ritual Sword talisman (talisman inside a chest)
|Black Knife Assassin
|Sage’s Cave (requires Sentry Torch)
|9,000 runes
Concealing Veil (talisman)
|Night’s Cavalry
|Southwest of Atlus Highway Junction Site of Grace (only at night)
|10,000 runes
Shared Order (ash of war)
|Sanguine Noble
|Writheblood Ruins
|8,800 runes
|Wormface
|Minor Erdtree northeast of Bower of Bounty Site of Grace
|10,000 runes
Crimsonspill crystal tear (crystal tear)
Speckled Hardtear (crystal tear)
|Crystalians x2
|Altus Tunnel
|1,800 runes
Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) (key item)
|Miranda the Blighted Bloom and Omenkiller
|Perfumer’s Grotto
|8,400 runes
Great Omenkiller Cleaver (weapon)
|Fallingstar Beast
|South of Perfumer’s Grotto Site of Grace
|11,000 runes
Somber Smithing Stone x5
Smithing Stone (6) x5
Gravity Stone Fan x1
Gravity Stone Chunk x1
|Necromancer Garris
|Sage’s Cave
|Family Heads (weapon)
|Ancient Hero of Zamor
|Sainted Hero’s Grave
|24,000 runes
Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff (ashes)
Mt. Gelmir
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Ancient Dragon Lansseax
|East of Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace
|60,000 runes
Lansseaux’s Glaive (incantation)
|Perfumer Tricia (with Misbegotten Warrior)
|Unsightly Catacombs
|9,400 runes
Perfumer Tricia ashes (ashes)
|Grafted Scion
|At the destroyed camp at the bottom of Mt. Gelmir
|2,313 runes
|Ulcerated Tree Spirit
|Roams the north of Mt. Gelmir close to Ninth Mt. Gelmir Site of Grace
|18,000 runes
Leaden Hardtear (crystal tear)
Cerulean Hidden tear (crystal tear)
|Full-grown Fallingstar Beast
|Close to Ninth Mt. Gelmir Site of Grace
|21,000 runes
Somber Smithing Stone
Smithing Stone [6] x5
Fallingstar Beast Jaw (weapon)
|Kindred of the Rot
|Seethewater Cave
|10,000 runes
Kindred of Rot’s Exultation (talisman)
|Demi-Human Queen Maggie
|Northeast of Hermit Village near Primeval Sorcerer Azur Site of Grace
|13,000 runes
Memory Stone (key item)
Golden Rune [1]
|Abductor Virgins
|Volcano Manor
|10,000 runes
Inquisitor’s Girandole (weapon)
|Omenkiller
|Volcano Manor
|1,674 runes
Great Omenkiller Cleaver (weapon)
|Demi-Human Queen Margot
|Lowest level of Volcano Cave
|11,000 runes
Jar Cannon (weapon)
|God-devouring Serpent and Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
|Mt. Gelmir
|130,000 runes
Rykard’s Great Rune
Remembrance of the Blasphemous (use to get boss weapon)
|Magma Wyrm
|Lava pool south of Fort Laiedd
|19,000 runes
Dragon Heart
Magma Breath (incantation unlock for Cathedral of Dragon Communion)
|Red Wolf of the Champion
|Fort Laiedd
|21,000 runes
Bloodhound Knight Fioh (ashes)
|Godskin Noble
|Volcano Manor
|50,000 runes
Godskin Sticher (weapon)
Noble Presence (incantation)
Leyndell, Royal Capital
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Divine Bridge Golem
|Leyndell, Royal Capital
|2,992 runes
|Bell Bearing Hunter
|Hermit Merchant’s Shack
|20,000 runes
Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing
|Draconic Tree Sentinel
|Capital Outskirts
|50,000 runes
Dragon Greatclaw (weapon)
Dragonclaw Shield (shield)
|Crucible Knight Ordovis (and Crucible Knight)
|Auriza Hero’s Grave
|28,000 runes
Ordovis’s Greatsword (weapon)
Crucible Helm (armour)
Crucible Armor (armour)
Crucible Gauntlets (armour)
Crucible Greaves (armour)
|Fell Twins
|Capital Outskirts
|29,000 runes
Omenkiller Rollo (ashes)
|Morgott, the Omen King
|Near Elden Throne Site of Grace
|120,000 runes
Remembrance of the Omen King (use to get boss weapon)
Morgott’s Great Rune
|Onyx Lord
|Sealed Tunnel (required to reach Divine Tower of West Altus)
|16,000 runes
Onyx Lord’s Greatsword (weapon)
|Erdtree Avatar
|Patrolling the road southwest of East Capital Rampart Site of Grace
|10,062 runes
Lord’s Rune
|Godfrey, First Elden Lord
|Leyndell, Royal Capital
|300,000 runes
Remembrance of Hoarah Loux (use to get boss weapon)
|Deathbird
|East of Hermit Merchant’s Shack (only at night)
|29,000 runes
Twinbird Kite Shield (shield)
|Bell Bearing Hunter
|Hermit Merchant’s Shack (only at night)
|20,000 runes
Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing (key item)
|Margit, the Fell Omen
|Close to Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace
|16,800 runes
Viridian Amber Medallion (talisman)
|Grave Warden Duelist
|Auriza Side Tomb
|15,000 runes
Soldjars of Fortune ashes (ashes)
Forbidden Lands
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Black Blade Kindred
|Forbidden Lands
|60,000 runes
Gargoyle’s Black Axe (weapon)
Gargoyle’s Black Blades (weapon)
|Night’s Cavalry
|Near the lift in the Forbidden Lands (only at night)
|36,000 runes
Phantom Slash (ash of war)
Consecrated Grounds
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Putrid Grave Warden Duelist
|Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
|78,000 runes
Great Grave Glovewort (upgrade)
Rotten Gravekeeper Cloak (armour)
|Mimic Tear
|Hidden Path to the Haligtree
|50,000 runes
Blackflame Monk Amon (ashes)
|Night’s Cavalry x2
|Southwest of Inner Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace (only at night)
|84,000 runes
Night’s Cavalry helm (armour)
Night’s Cavalry armor (armour)
Night’s Cavalry gauntlets (armour)
Night’s Cavalry greaves (armour)
Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone (upgrade)
|Astel, Stars of Darkness
|Yelough Anix tunnel
|120,000 runes
Meteorite of Astel (sorcery)
|Death Rite Bird
|Southeast of Apostate Derelict Site of Grace (only at night)
|220,000 runes
Explosive Ghostflame (sorcery)
|Putrid Avatar
|Minor Erdtree east of Ordina, Lithurgical Town Site of Grace
|192,000 runes
Rimed Rowa
|Great Wyrm Theodorix
|Outside Cave of the Forlorn (only at night)
|180,000 runes
Dragon Heart x3
|Misbegotten Crusader
|Cave of the Forlorn
|93,000 runes
Golden Order Greatsword (weapon)
Mountaintops of the Giants
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Borealis The Freezing Fog
|Mountaintops of the Giants
|100,000 runes
Dragon Heart
|Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble
|Spiritcaller’s Cave
|70,000 runes
Godskin Swaddling Cloth (talisman)
Black Flame Ritual (incantation)
|Erdtree Avatar
|Near the northeast of Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace
|70,000 runes
Cerulean crystal tear (crystal tear)
Crimson Bubbletear (crystal tear)
|Fire Giant
|Mountaintops of the Giants near the Forge of the Giants
|180,000 runes
Remembrance of the Fire Giant (use to get boss weapon)
|Commander Niall
|Castle Sol
|90,000 runes
Veteran’s Prosthesis (weapon)
|Roundtable Knight Vyke
|Lord Contender’s Evergaol
|75,000 runes
Fingerprint Helm (armour)
Fingerprint Armor (armour)
Fingerprint Gauntlets (armour)
Fingerprint Greaves (armour)
Vyke’s Dragonbolt (incantation)
|Death Rite Bird
|Southwest of Castle Sol Main Gate Site of Grace (only at night)
|77,000 runes
Death Ritual Spear (weapon)
|Ancient Hero of Zamor
|Giant-conquering Hero’s Grave
|83,000 runes
Zamor Curved Sword (weapon)
Zamor Mask (armour)
Zamor Armor (armour)
Zamor Bracelets (armour)
Zamor Legwraps (armour)
|Ulcerated Tree Spirit
|Giant’s Mountaintop Catacombs
|48,000 runes
Golden Seed
Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [2] (key item)
|Astel, Stars of Darkness
|Yelough Anix Tunnel
|120,000 runes
Meteorite of Astel (sorcery)
Miquella’s Haligtree
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree
|Courtyard in a temple in Miquella’s Haligtree
|200,000 runes
Loretta’s Mastery (sorcery)
Loretta’s War Sickle (weapon)
|Malenia, Blade of Miquella
|Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree
|480,000 runes
Malenia’s Great Rune
Remembrance of the Rot Goddess (use to get boss weapon)
Siofra River
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Ancestor Spirit
|Siofra River
|13,000 runes
Ancestral Follower ashes (ashes)
|Mimic Tear
|Nokron, Eternal City
|10,000 runes
Larval Tear x2
Silver Tear Mask (armour)
|Regal Ancestor Spirit
|Nokron, Eternal City
|24,000 runes
Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor (use to get boss weapon)
|Dragonkin Soldier
|Siofra River
|16,000 runes
Dragon Halberd (weapon)
|Valiant Gargoyle and Valiant Gargoyle (Twinblade)
|Siofra Aqueduct
|32,000 runes
Gargoyle’s Greatsword (weapon)
Gargoyle’s Twinblade (weapon)
|Mohg, Lord of Blood
|Mohgwyn Palace
|420,000 runes
Mohg’s Great Rune
Remembrance of the Blood Lord (use to get boss weapon)
Deeproot Depths
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Fia’s Champions
|Across the Roots
|40,000 runes
Fia’s Mist
|Crucible Knight Siluria
|The Nameless Eternal City
|25,000 runes
Siluria’s Tree (weapon)
|Lichdragon Fortissax
|Across the Roots (complete Fia’s quest)
|90,000 runes
Remembrance of the Lichdragon (use to get boss weapon)
|Erdtree Avatar
|Near Great Waterfall Crest Site of Grace
|10,000 runes
Staff of the Avatar (weapon)
Lake of Rot
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Dragonkin Soldier
|Lake of Rot
|58,000 runes
Dragonscale Blade (weapon)
|Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
|Uhl Palace Ruins in Ainsel River
|12,000 runes
Frozen Lightning Spear (incantation)
|Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
|Grand Cloister
|80,000 runes
Remembrance of the Naturalborn (use to get boss weapon)
Crumbling Farum Azula
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Godskin Duo
|Crumbling Farum Azula
|170,000 runes
Smithing-stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]
Black Flame Tornado (Ash of War)
|Maliketh of the Black Blade
|Crumbling Farum Azula
|264,000 runes
Remembrance of the Black Blade (use to get boss weapon)
(there are other drops)
|Dragonlord Placidusax
|Crumbling Farum Azula
|280,000 runes
Remembrance of the Dragonlord (use to get boss weapon)
|Draconic Tree Sentinel
|Crumbling Farum Azula
|28080 runes
Malformed Dragon helm (armour)
Malformed Dragon armour (armour)
Malformed Dragon gauntlets (armour)
Malformed Dragon greaves (armour)
Leyndell, Ashen Capital
|Boss name
|Location
|Item drops
|Mohg, the Omen
|Subterranean Shunning-Grounds
|100,000 runes
Bloodflame Talons (incantation)
|Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-knowing
|Leyndell, Ashen Capital
|180,000 runes
Scepter of the All-knowing (weapon)
All-knowing Helm (armour)
All-knowing Armor (armour)
All-knowing Gauntlets (armour)
All-knowing Greaves (armour)
|Radagon of the Golden Order and Elden Beast
|Leyndell, Ashen Capital
|500,000 runes
Elden Remembrance
Those are all of the Elden Ring bosses. If you’re just starting with the RPG game, here are the Elden Ring dungeon locations so you can find some of the optional bosses and the best Elden Ring builds for fun and victory. You may also want to know how to play Elden Ring multiplayer, so you and a friend can hunt the bosses down together in co-op.
