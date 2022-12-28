The latest Soulsborne game is finally here, but before you dive into the mind of director Hidetaka Miyazaki once again, you need to know if your rig can handle the Elden Ring system requirements. The bad news is that it might tax lower-end or aging systems by asking for 12GB of RAM. The good news is that it isn’t quite as demanding on graphics cards as you might expect.

Elden Ring supports a maximum resolution of native 4K, HDR, and frame rates of up to 60fps. Unfortunately, it appears that FromSoftware has implemented a frame rate cap, as it did previously with its previous game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. As usual, this is circumvented through mods, and they’re not difficult to install.

Here are the Elden Ring system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Windows 10

Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5-8400 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K RAM 12GB 16GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 VRAM 3-4GB 8GB Storage 60GB 60GB

