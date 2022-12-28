The latest Soulsborne game is finally here, but before you dive into the mind of director Hidetaka Miyazaki once again, you need to know if your rig can handle the Elden Ring system requirements. The bad news is that it might tax lower-end or aging systems by asking for 12GB of RAM. The good news is that it isn’t quite as demanding on graphics cards as you might expect.
Elden Ring supports a maximum resolution of native 4K, HDR, and frame rates of up to 60fps. Unfortunately, it appears that FromSoftware has implemented a frame rate cap, as it did previously with its previous game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. As usual, this is circumvented through mods, and they’re not difficult to install.
Here are the Elden Ring system requirements:
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
Windows 11
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
Intel Core i5-8400
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Intel Core i7-8700K
|RAM
|12GB
|16GB
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 580
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|VRAM
|3-4GB
|8GB
|Storage
|60GB
|60GB
If you are already playing the game, then check our guide to the best Elden Ring builds for fun or just victory, and our list of the Elden Ring bosses in order.
Take the Elden Ring system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Elden Ring?
Source link