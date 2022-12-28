Fans react to ‘classy’ pictures of Danish Queen on golden anniversary

The Palace released two pictures on Wednesday to mark Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s Golden Jubilee. Royal fans have reacted to the newly-released images, particularly due to the Danish Royal Family’s recent title row.

Earlier this year, the Queen stripped her son Joachim and his wife Marie’s four children of their royal titles.

Joachim spoke out publicly over his opinions on the act.

He spoke out against his mother’s decision, amid reports that a feud had begun between him and his brother, Prince Frederik over the decision.

Despite the row, the new photographs show both of the Queen’s son present, as well as their wives.

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate ‘wouldn’t let their children appear in public’ if given a choice