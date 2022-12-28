Fans react to ‘classy’ pictures of Danish Queen on golden anniversary

The Palace released two pictures on Wednesday to mark Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s Golden Jubilee. Royal fans have reacted to the newly-released images, particularly due to the Danish Royal Family’s recent title row.
Earlier this year, the Queen stripped her son Joachim and his wife Marie’s four children of their royal titles.
Joachim spoke out publicly over his opinions on the act.
He spoke out against his mother’s decision, amid reports that a feud had begun between him and his brother, Prince Frederik over the decision.
Despite the row, the new photographs show both of the Queen’s son present, as well as their wives.
They pictures are believed to have been taken earlier this year, during the summer, during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.
The shot of the Queen. her sons and their wives was captioned: “Throughout the year, Her Majesty The Queen’s 50th Anniversary of the Government has been marked with events in several parts of the world.
“It is an old tradition that on special days in the Royal House, new portraits are published, and to conclude the anniversary year, two new gala portraits of the Queen and the royal family are published today.”
The caption added the “gala portraits are created by photo author Per Morten Abrahamsen in the knight hall of Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg.”
Queen Margrethe II is related to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
They are third cousins and related via Queen Victoria. Queen Margrethe’s reign began in January 1972.
