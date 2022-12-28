Categories
Automotive

Government urged to take action on UK’s worsening pothole problem

Government urged to take action on UK’s worsening pothole problem


Newcastle, Liverpool and Suffolk also have some of the worst potholed roads in the UK as well as Fife and Glasgow in Scotland, and Newry, Mourne & Down joined by Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland.

Greg Wilson, the founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk, said: “We all know how bad it can be to drive down roads that are full of potholes, and unfortunately the problem does not seem to be going away.

“With a massive 90 percent of insurance claims coming from pothole-related incidents, most of us have had damage caused by a pothole, or know someone that has.

“We are expecting a winter of extreme weather and with spending on road maintenance on the decline, we could expect to see a significant increase in pothole-related claims.

READ MORE: The 10 classic cars that could rise in value in 2023



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.