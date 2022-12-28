Harry and Meghan’s series beats The Crown views in first week alone





It has now been revealed that, during the first seven days alone, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series ranked up more views than The Crown. Early figures for Harry and Meghan, from the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB), show the first episodes of the documentary, released on December 8, had viewing figures of 2.4 million. This is an increase of 118 percent on the 1.1 million viewers that the fifth series of The Crown gained on its premiere date in November.

Data also showed episode three of Harry and Meghan only had an audience of 800,000. It has been revealed that these numbers could fall short as BARB only take television data into consideration, and not views on mobile phones and tablets. According to Netflix, The Crown has had 73 million accounts tune in, from across the world, since 2016 when the drama was first released.

Season three of The Crown, which was released in 2019, brought in 21 million viewers in its first month.

Rotten Tomatoes, the US review website, showed a score of 48 percent from critics and 12 percent from viewers for Prince Harry and Meghan's docu-series. While on Metacritic, the series, which had six episodes, had a score of 2.0 from users and 68 from critics. The critic score for The Crown was slightly lower, at 65. However, Harry and Meghan did show a lower user score, of 7.8, compared to the overall score for The Crown, which stands at 88 from critics and 8.8 from users.