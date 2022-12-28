House of the Dragon arrives in Skyrim with this mod

HBO’s House of the Dragon and Skyrim share a fixation on fiery mythical beasts, and now a Skyrim mod brings the two properties together. The ‘Conquest Trio’ mod adds three of the dragons featured in House of the Dragon to the open-world RPG game, and the results are mighty impressive.

HotD Dragons – Conquest Trio features Vhagar, Balerion the Black Dread, and Meraxes to Skyrim as replacements for three of the existing dragons. Vhagar swaps in for Paarthurnax, Balerion for Alduin, and Meraxes substitutes for the legendary dragon in the Dawnguard expansion.

Modder archlyde123 based this version of the House of the Dragon trio on KaienHash’s original Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon mods, making some adjustments to wing and head proportions to more closely match the on-screen dragons and artwork from the shows.

The mod makes dragons’ heads across the game a bit smaller, reducing them to 80% of their vanilla size, and increases the size and length of their tails. Archlyde123 has also reworked the way their wings look.

You can find archlyde123’s House of the Dragon mod on Nexus Mods, and you’ll need the textures from GoT Dragons (A Game of Thrones) or GoT Dragons 16k – 8k by XilaMonstrr for everything to look right.

There’s also a Talkative Dragons mod for Skyrim, if you’d like to have more heated conversations.