Is 100 Thieves making a jetpack Call of Duty-like shooter? Myth

As the crowd of fans itching to return to a jetpack era of gaming similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4, or Advanced Warfare continues to grow, streaming superstar Myth thinks 100 Thieves might have the answer they’ve been waiting for.

When Black Ops 3 was released on Nov. 5, 2015, the response from the Call of Duty community was nothing like the nostalgia-driven wave of excitement seen today. Fans were unhappy with the release, desperately wanting to return to “boots-on-the-ground” Call of Duty, as opposed to the heavily-focused jetpack usage and combat featured in both Black Ops 3 and the previous CoD release: Advanced Warfare.

Fans’ patience with the excessive focus on jetpack usage was worn thin when the third straight installment in the Call of Duty franchise featured this combat ideology. And following Infinite Warfare‘s release, Activision finally returned to boots-on-the-ground gameplay with Call of Duty: WWII.

Despite the lukewarm responses to the CoD releases, it seems that fans have slowly begun to miss the faster-paced exciting combat of the jetpack Call of Duty releases that many once thought would be the death of the franchise. Among these fans is YouTube streaming star Myth and he believes 100 Thieves—who announced the development of its own video game back in March—could have the solution.

“I genuinely think 100Thieves is going to end up making a game similar to black ops 3 / 4 / advanced warfare. But with a larger emphasis on character design and art style,” Myth wrote on Twitter.

Not all fans are as eager to return to the jetpack-focused era of Call of Duty, though. Both Myth’s tweet and others reminiscing about this bygone era of CoD have received waves of replies exclaiming detest for the three Call of Duty releases.

100 Thieves has yet to reveal the exact nature of its upcoming shooter game, but it was said in an update video that it wants to have a ranked mode with gameplay similar to Call of Duty’s Search and Destroy.