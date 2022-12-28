All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers…

DAILY MAIL

Jude Bellingham could be on the move for just £60m if a reported secret release clause is genuine.

Chelsea and Barcelona have both received a boost in relation to getting 18-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are all considering a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Newcastle have made Chelsea midfielder Jorginho their “prime transfer target”. The Italian is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at a sensational swoop to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich in the next 18 months.

Aaron Ramsey has still yet to return to his club Nice following Wales’ group stage exit from the World Cup last month, according to the club’s manager Lucien Favre.

Anthony Elanga is supposedly becoming increasingly frustrated he cannot nail down a spot at Manchester United.

THE SUN

Chelsea have tabled a bid worth in excess of Enzo Fernandez’s £105m release clause, according to reports.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are in fresh talks over Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Al Nassr president Musli Al-Muammar has played down reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a huge move to the Saudi Pro League.

Bournemouth are hoping to bring players in during the January transfer window.

Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that his father threatened to hurt him if he didn’t join Rangers in his playing days.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister, according to reports.

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has been released by Ajax.

Sheffield United star Illiam Ndiaye has revealed that he “dreams” of returning to Marseille one day.

Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David says he intends to play in the Premier League at some point.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal have had a £55m bid for Mykhailo Mudryk rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk, who are demanding a fee of around £85m for their star man.

Southampton are considering recalling Jan Bednarek from his loan at Aston Villa.

EVENING STANDARD

Betinho has responded in comical fashion after bizarrely being included on Manchester United’s squad list.

DAILY MIRROR

PSG boss Christophe Galtier has played down any issue between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.