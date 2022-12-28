Kate Middleton wore £176k worth of new clothes in 2022 – pictures

For shoes, Kate’s go-to is usually a pair of pumps in a hue that matches her outfit, with her favourite brands being Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Emmy London.

This year saw Kate re-wear several of her wardrobe staples, including the yellow Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

Kate wore the creation to the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in April, and she also previously wore it to the christening of her daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Kate also dipped her toe into the emerging world of clothing rental, opting for a Solace London green dress while attending the Earthshot Prize in Boston.