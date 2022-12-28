Kate uses £10.59 style trick to achieve her famous ‘Chelsea Blow

Kate Middleton’s hairstylist has shared how to get her iconic blow dry. The Princess of Wales has numerous fashion and beauty hacks that she reportedly swears by.

The fashion world has learnt a lot from Kate’s style, as anything she wears often sells out within minutes. She uses clever hacks, like using a hairnet to keep up-dos in place, and buys high heels in a bigger size for lasting comfort.

The mother-of-three has a stylist, and travelling hairdresser to oversee her fashion while she’s out on royal duties.

Her hair stylist, Amanda Cook Tucker, has shared that she uses a pricey £83 Mason Pearson hair brush to maintain Kate’s luscious locks.

But, there is a cheaper hairbrush that is reportedly one of Kate’s favourites. The royal mother swears by the £10.59 Tangle Angel hairbrush to achieve her iconic “Chelsea Blow Dry”.

