Kate uses £10.59 style trick to achieve her famous ‘Chelsea Blow

Kate Middleton’s hairstylist has shared how to get her iconic blow dry. The Princess of Wales has numerous fashion and beauty hacks that she reportedly swears by.
The fashion world has learnt a lot from Kate’s style, as anything she wears often sells out within minutes. She uses clever hacks, like using a hairnet to keep up-dos in place, and buys high heels in a bigger size for lasting comfort.
The mother-of-three has a stylist, and travelling hairdresser to oversee her fashion while she’s out on royal duties.
Her hair stylist, Amanda Cook Tucker, has shared that she uses a pricey £83 Mason Pearson hair brush to maintain Kate’s luscious locks.
But, there is a cheaper hairbrush that is reportedly one of Kate’s favourites. The royal mother swears by the £10.59 Tangle Angel hairbrush to achieve her iconic “Chelsea Blow Dry”.
READ MORE: Meghan and Harry’s lush £5.2m 12-seater private jet with mood lighting
Royal hair stylist, Richard Ward, explained how to recreate Kate’s look in an interview with People in 2016: “We are creating that beautifully finished hair worn by Her Royal Highness, the [Duchess of Cambridge].”
Richard and his team of stylists were behind the look of Kate’s hair on her wedding day in 2011. He continued: “This look is all about having the hair in the best condition possible.
“I always brush the hair through with my anti-bacterial, anti-static Tangle Angel.” The Tangle Angel isn’t like an ordinary hairbrush, as it’s in the shape of angel wings. Meanwhile, the bristles appear heart-shaped. The brush claims to be “the secret to a silky smoother hair”, and works on wet and dry hair.
It also says the anti-static technology prevents “flyaway hair and frizzy hair”. The brush comes in a range of different colours and different styles to suit each hair type.
DON’T MISS:
Kate’s hair stylist, Amanda, also swears by two other hair products that she always carries in her kit.
The first is the £30.50 Kiehl’s Creme with Silk Groom for keeping frizz at bay, and the £2.59 L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray to keep everything in place. The Tangle Angel hairbrush is available on Amazon for just £10.59.
Diego Larez, a professional hairstylist spoke to Express.co.uk about how to perfect Kate’s hairstyle.
He said: “Kate likes to wear her hair down more by holding a small strand in the middle of her hair with a bobby pin.
READ MORE: Royal commentator says Meghan Markle ‘is difficult to satisfy’
“With her hair brushed, she moves all the strands behind her ear. She does not use bangs either.
“A hat greatly complements her hairstyle. Her strands are very clean and loose.”
Kathleen Rogerson, another professional hairstylist who is the Scientific Director behind Glaze hair products, also gave some insight into Kate’s glossy hair.
She said: “To recreate Kate Middleton’s signature glossy brunette, try the Glaze Super Gloss in Chocolate Gleam or Blazing Brown to warm up any brunette and emulate her beautiful chestnut tones.
“It’s also available in transparent for those looking for that regal glossy shine without the colour, and nine natural shades from blonde to black to enhance any shade. You can find it at Glaze Hair and at Superdrug – hurry the Chocolate and Sheer Glow (transparent) shades are known to sell out fast!”
Lily Jeffreys, the Senior Stylist and Colour Technician at Taylor Taylor London added: “The Princess of Wales’ sleek hair is unique in that it is casual yet elegant, giving an air of effortlessness to her look.
“This hair look takes her from day to night. Professional hair for the Princess also means not looking like she’s spent too long on her hair, especially for charity meet and greets, as this can look insensitive.
“She needs to look put-together but also calm and relaxed, which is why her straight style is perfect for her royal duties.”
Source link