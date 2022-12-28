Categories
Sports

Laura Woods left flustered by Ebanie Bridges steamy lingerie

She also regularly engages with her 64,500 Twitter followers, especially Arsenal fans given her avid support for the club. And she also engages with Bridges, who enhanced her in-ring reputation this month by stopping bitter rival Shannon O’Connell in the eighth round of their title bout.

That’s despite being labelled a “skanky stripper” by her opponent in the build-up, a reference to her love of stripping down to lingerie at weigh-ins. ‘The Blonde Bomber’ has also joined OnlyFans, where stars can post private content to followers. And she plugged her venture on Twitter and Instagram with a picture that wowed fans, captioning it on the latter: “I absolutely love getting to know my fans and talking 1-1 on my @onlyfans.”

Woods, 35, had already sent the Australian messages of support after she underwent hand surgery following her win over O’Connell. But her response suggested she’d been caught off guard this time, writing: “JESUS Ebanie,” with three flustered emojis.

