Lewis Hamilton fires Max Verstappen warning with contract talks

There had been rumours that Hamilton, at 37, would consider retiring from the sport but he has since denied that he is looking to quit F1 and hinted that he would like to retire as an eight-time world champion. “I think retiring as a world champion is a dream that every athlete has,” he said. “And so do I.”

The Silver Arrows team boss Toto Wolff insisted that Hamilton’s new contract would be discussed over the winter. “Well the job list is pretty long with what needs to be done,” he told the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“But certainly Lewis’ contract is one of the topics that we will tackle over the winter. There is no firm deadline. Absolutely. Lewis is part of the team and the team is part of Lewis. No reason to not continue.”