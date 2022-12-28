‘Makes skin look younger’ Shoppers love £2 Rimmel powder

There are many brands available on Amazon, including popular beauty brand Rimmel, which has a wide range of affordable products.
With Amazon expanding on its beauty section, makeup lovers can now pick up their favourite products.
As many products offer next day or quick delivery, when running out of a product, it’s easy to replace it by re-ordering for Amazon or setting up a subscription for repeat deliveries which is even cheaper.
One of the latest products to be discounted by Amazon is the Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder in Transparent and customers have compared to it Mac Studio Fix Powder, which is £28 more expensive.
Usually priced at £4.50, the powder has been reduced by 64 percent, so it can now be bought for £1.61, but the discount may not be around for long so shoppers will need to be quick to avoid the product selling out.
Buy: Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder, Transparent, 14g (£1.61)
There are six shades available, however the prices vary, and the heavily discounted transparent option is a universal powder that everyone can use.
Shoppers are loving the powder, with some calling it ‘a dupe for MAC’.
Michelle A said: ”Using this made my skin look fresh and younger. No dry feeling on skin after applying. Blends with natural colour foundation.”
Hally commented: ”Love this powder, I have a MAC studio fix powder as well and I find this way better as it’s better for people with dry skin and I think it’s a dupe for it. It’s also really affordable.”
Joanna also added: ”I used to use this as my ‘during the week’ powder and then expensive ones such as Too Faced or Laura Mercier on a weekend. I now just use this one all the time because to be honest, it does a good job and I can’t justify paying £30 for a powder when I got this one for around £2.50. It’s fab!”
