Meghan fans hit back after she’s branded a narcissist in article





The Politico piece, which was titled ‘2022 Is The Year We All Finally Got Tired of the Narcissists’, has been branded “racist” on social media by some fans of Meghan Markle. The article described the 41-year-old as a “narcissist” along with other featured people, including Donald Trump, Kanye West and Elizabeth Holmes.

In the article, it includes a line that states: “Some of them got their comeuppance and some of them got worse: our disinterest”. Christopher Bouzy, who appeared in Meghan and Prince Harry’s recent Netflix series, hit back on Twitter, defending Meghan Markle. He wrote that her only offence is having “defended herself while being black”. He called Meghan’s feature the’ article “not an accident” and deemed the hatred of Meghan as “palpable”. READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s final ‘act of defiance’ just as she and Prince Harry exited Royal Family

He also noted: “As a woman of colour protecting her family and defending herself isn’t narcissism, it’s survival”. In the documentary, he also quoted that the controversy over Meghan and Harry is “about hatred. It’s about race”. One fan of Meghan tweeted that the article’s author was jealous of the couple’s marriage, calling her out for her “very sad [and] desperate behaviour”. Journalist Victoria Bronworth tweeted about the article, saying: “How on earth is Meghan Markle grouped with the likes of criminals, racists and anti-Semites?”. READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘backed into corner’ by Netflix after ‘money runs dry’

In defence of the article, Politico’s editorial director tweeted: “”If you want to write-off an entire publication because one of our 600 journalists included Meghan Markle on a list, you are indeed tired of free debate.” Meghan’s feature in the article comes after it was earlier reported, by the Mirror, that the Sussexes’ Netflix series left Prince William “utterly furious, due to the couple’s further attacks on the Royal Family, and the institution as a whole. Earlier this month, the couple made headlines for receiving an award for opposing “structural racism” in the Royal Family at the Ripple of Hope ceremony in New York. DON’T MISS