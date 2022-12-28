Meghan says she was denied the childhood she wanted for Archie

Meghan Markle has said her son Archie was denied the big family she wanted for him. The Duchess of Sussex has a stepsister and stepbrother from father Thomas Markle’s first marriage, but Meghan recalled feeling alone a lot during her own childhood.

The Duchess, speaking in episode five of the Sussexes’ Netflix series, said: “When I look back at my own childhood, it was great, but I just remember feeling alone a lot.”

Meghan continued: “I just wanted these cousins and these people. I just wanted all of that. And I didn’t have that big family.

“So when I was pregnant with Archie I was just so excited that we are going to be able to create for him that thing I had always wanted.

“So I did just everything I could to make them proud. And to really be part of the family… And the bubble burst.”

