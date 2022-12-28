Miami native Alain Mesa becomes first Latino hero-lead character

Gamers, we’ve got a real treat for you tonight. Call of Duty is as big as video game franchises get but did you know, one of the main characters is voiced by one of our very own? Alain Mesa is the first ever Latino hero-lead, with a voice that could kill.

If this voice sounds familiar…

Alain Mesa: “Quiere corquetas.”

Or, more like…

Alain Mesa, in Call of Duty: “Don’t make a deal with her. It won’t end well.”

You probably play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Miami native Alain Mesa plays col. Alejandro Vargas.

Alain Mesa: “He will do anything for the people of Las Almas, which is the fictional city in Mexico.”

A good guy who…

Alain Mesa: “Will essentially be helping you out in these missions.”

As the first latino hero-lead in Call of Duty history.

Alain Mesa: “A billion people had bought the game in the first 10 days. I think it was 300 million in the first three days.”

Alain voices Alejandro in motion capture, but…

Alain Mesa: “I kinda forgot somewhere along the line that the character was going to look exactly like.”

So, that sexy voice, and handsome face, have become fan favorites — mijo.

Alain Mesa: “Making extra of me just doing my job and I’m so touched.”

The connection feels really…real.

Alain Mesa: “I have saved their lives many times.”

To the point where…

Alain Mesa: “I’ve had people stop me on the street that are like, ‘Hey! I’ve played the game three times. Do you mind if I take a picture? I’m like, ‘Bro, take all the pictures you want. Get outta here. Are you kidding me?’”

Or just look up at his very own times square billboard.

Alex Miranda: “What was the little, middle school version of you saying when you saw that?”

Alain Mesa: “I couldn’t believe it. You know, my parents seeing that, my brother seeing that.”

A long way from country walk, where he grew up.

Before studying theater at…

Alex Miranda: “Ok, let’s just shout out FIU really quickly.”

Alain Mesa: “Oh, FIU!”

And New World School of the Arts, where he was…

Alain Mesa: “The drama guy. The one who wasn’t always in class.”

Alex Miranda: “Ha!”

All jokes aside, he says it’s only after long, hard work that…

Alain Mesa: “The reward, once you get there, is much sweeter.”

And here’s our reward, the actor and voice over artist singing Lady Gaga’s “Alejandro” as Alejandro.

Alain Mesa singing Lady Gaga’s “Alejandro”: “I know that you are you and you may love me, but I just can’t be with you like this anymore, Alejandro. You know that I love you, boy. Hot like mexico. Rejoice.”

Alex Miranda:” Hahaha!”

Alain Mesa singing Lady Gaga’s “Alejandro”: “Don’t call my name. Don’t call my name.”

But you can call my name.

Alex Miranda: “She got a halo around her finger around you.”

