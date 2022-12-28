New and used cars likely to be most popular in 2023

Vauxhall Corsa – Second spot for new cars, second spot for used cars; the Vauxhall Corsa has been making waves this year. With 176,847 transactions, the vehicle is particularly popular among parents and first-time drivers.

Volkswagen Golf – As of the third quarter of 2022, there had been 166,642 used Volkswagen Golf cars sold. This could be because it’s one of Britain’s best-known cars, as well as its desirable combination of efficiency, comfort, and practicality.

Ford Focus – Coming in fourth place is the iconic Ford Focus, a vehicle many used car buyers love due to its smart interior, many safety features, and the various styles available. 164,719 transactions were made this year – down from 199,060 in Q3 of 2021, but still a solid figure of purchases.

Vauxhall Astra – Another win for the Vauxhall brand! In fifth place is the Vauxhall Astra, with used cars of this kind racking up a sales figure of 127,125 in 2022. Used car buyers are often looking for something that’s cheap in price but reliable in quality, and this particular vehicle continues to be exactly that, year on year.