Neymar pulls off filthiest nutmeg ever for PSG and then gets sent

Mbappe’s strike from 12 yards was the last kick of the game and ensured that his side took the three points despite Neymar’s red card, and remain top of the Ligue 1 table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Lens.

Despite his side securing the win, Neymar will be disappointed after a few weeks where he has attempted to recover from Brazil’s exit at the World Cup at the hands of Croatia in the semi-final, where he did not take a penalty in the shoot-out.

Neymar’s red card ensures that he will miss PSG’s crucial top-of-the-table clash with Lens on Ney Year’s Day, and could return for the trip to Chateauroux in the French Cup.