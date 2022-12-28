Olivia Newton-John’s daughter mourns first Christmas ‘without my

Chloe spread some festive cheer in spite of her pain, adding: “I wish all creatures great and small health, happiness, joy, peace and prosperity.

“Great spirit lies within you all. I love you earth family.”

Meanwhile, Olivia’s dedication to charity work in aid of cancer has created a legacy that will live on after her death.

She had campaigned for research into the illness ever since her diagnosis in 1992, and the centre she created has housed inpatient wards, hosted clinical trials and supported scientists in their bid to find cures.