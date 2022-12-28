Categories
Celebrities

People Are Calling Paula Abdul Out For Aggressively Facetuning

People Are Calling Paula Abdul Out For Aggressively Facetuning


That’s a bold use of Facetune, and I’m all for it.

People Are Calling Paula Abdul Out For Aggressively Facetuning

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.