Pet care: To coat or not to coat your dog this winter

As temperatures dip below the terrible tens (Celsius) across India, we start to worry about the health and welfare of our beloved pets. Pet stores are filled with jackets, sweaters, hoodies and other paraphernalia that will keep your dogs warm, or dry, or both, without sacrificing their cuteness quotient. The only question is, which one to buy? (Also read: Tips to take care of our pet’s skin this winter)

Coats

A standard coat for your pet pooch is made with polyester or wool blend, goes over their back and wraps around their middle securely so it doesn’t fall off. All jackets or coats are conveniently designed so that your pet can do it’s business without any hassle. Then come the different designs on these coats, from red, blue and green plaid, to your favourite Marvel or Disney character, and everything in between. Whatever the pooch puts on, their ‘“awww’” factor always rises by a notch or two.

Sweater

Other options include a sweater that can really put your dog in a Christmas mood. Dark colours and sturdy materials are the way to go, which ensure that the garment doesn’t unravel while the dog runs or rolls around on its favourite carpet.

Quilted jackets

Quilted jackets(Megha Mookim)

Quilted jackets are really ‘in’ these days, picking up the trend from the human fashion industry. Shiny jackets in silver, neon blue and green make your darling pet shine, literally. They are usually filled with polyester down material, so put it on your dog only if you’re sure it won’t be chewed on, since the filling can be dangerous for the dog’s stomach and digestive system. But if you have a well-behaved pet and the budget, this is definitely the most stylish option of the lot.

Thermal jackets

There are other specialty coats available too – something to keep out the rain, thermal jackets for deep winter or snow, or even just cute t-shirts and jerseys for the pet parents who just want to dress up their kids in snazzy outfits. No matter what you choose, make sure to remove the jacket from the dog every few days and remove the accumulated hair and dust. Then brush your dog well, preferably using a dry shampoo, before putting the coat back on. Since the dog’s undercoat is no longer being allowed to shed freely, it cannot keep itself clean because of the extra covering on it.

A word of caution

Watch out for chewing habits, the dog can do that because it is not trained to wear something extra on his body, or because he just might be feeling hot. Hypothermia is a leading cause of death among dogs since they run hotter than humans, so you don’t want to cause it unnecessary discomfort. Most dog breeds have a double coat, and are quite comfortable in temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius during the day also.

Last but not the least, where can you buy these outfits for your dogs? There are several pet stores that sell them, including your neighbourhood vet clinic. E-commerce sites have a massive collection of every type of coat and jacket as well, you just need to be careful that you order the right size. You’ll need a measuring tape and a calm dog to get the measurements right.

So what are you waiting for? Pick your favourite design of t-shirts, jackets, sweaters or coats for your dog, wear a matching scarf yourself, and then it’s time to show off to the world.

