Pets with trauma, extreme fear get second chance at new Behavior

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Humane Society’s new Behavior and Rescue Center recently welcomed its first group of shelter pets.

These cats and dogs require specialized care to help modify their behaviors before they try to find new homes.

The experts and trainers at the Behavior and Rescue Center will work closely with the animals and hope their attention and care will result in improvements.

“We are already seeing a change in the animals since moving them to this new, purpose-built facility,” said Tanya Roberts, OHS director of training and behavior. “These are pets who are dealing with trauma, extreme fear, and other behavior challenges. This new space will give them an opportunity to transform and get ready for life as a pet in a loving home.”

OHS said the completion of the Behavior and Rescue Center is the final phase of the New Road Ahead project, the largest expansion of programs and services in OHS’ history.

The New Road Ahead project also includes a Community Veterinary Hospital and the Animal Crimes Forensic Center.

Pets who graduate from the Behavior and Rescue Center will be available for adoption at the Oregon Humane Society.

The first group of pets taken to the Behavior and Rescue Center had been previously housed in OHS’ main shelter.