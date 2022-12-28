Reece James: Chelsea defender braced for another injury setback

Reece James has admitted 2022 has been his “toughest year to date” after he suffered an injury setback during Chelsea’s win against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The England international picked up a knee injury and missed the World Cup in Qatar but returned to start in his club’s 2-0 Premier League victory.

James lasted almost hour at Stamford Bridge before he felt discomfort in the same knee and was forced off. He left the stadium wearing a knee brace.

On Wednesday, James posted a statement on social media describing how “tough” his year has been for him.

“2022 has been the toughest year to date,” he wrote. “Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed.

“It’s naturally effected [sic] me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy & happiness.

“Love you all, catch you next year.”

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter admitted he was concerned by James’ setback, adding any team would miss the quality provided by the England right-back.

Potter, who revealed he was planning to substitute James an hour into the match, said it was “too soon” to assess the extent of the 23-year-old’s injury, but added: “Obviously it’s the same area so we’re concerned.

James is forced off by injury yet again after 53 minutes





“We’ll have to see how the next 24 to 48 hours go. It was a sort of chopping action and then he felt something. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. He’s disappointed. We’re just hoping it isn’t as bad.

“Reece is a world-class player. You see it from the outside but it’s not until you work with him that you understand how good he is. He’s an incredible player. He would fit into any team in the world so any team would miss him.”

Analysis: James denied perfect return by cruel injury

James impressed against Bournemouth before going off injured





Sky Sports football journalist David Richardson at Stamford Bridge:

James looked like he had never been away.

Injured since October 11 with a knee issue that required surgery, James made an impressive return to competitive action only for it to end after 53 minutes.

James had been key to Chelsea’s 2-0 lead, tormenting Bournemouth down their left side and linking up flawlessly with Raheem Sterling. The right-back was even denied a goal by Mark Travers late in the first half.

The majority of Chelsea’s attacks came down their right through Reece James and Raheem Sterling before the right-back came off injured





But soon he was trudging down the tunnel after suffering an issue in “the same area” as the problem he’d only just overcome.

Chelsea stuttered after James went off. Cesar Azpilicueta – James’ replacement – was unable to provide the same attacking threat on the right.

Fortunately for Potter’s side they already held a commanding lead, but they will have a bigger problem should James be set for another long spell on the sidelines.

