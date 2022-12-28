Rocket Raccoon’s Origin Transforms His Relationship with

Rocket Raccoon may be known for his friendship with Groot, but his relationship with Star-Lord is closer than many fans realize – and for good reason.

As one of Marvel Comics’ premier space-faring heroes, the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy member Rocket Raccoon has some pretty intense bonds with his fellow cosmic protectors. First and foremost is his classic pairing with the Flora Colossus from Planet X known as Groot. But almost as important to Rocket is his bond with the one and only Star-Lord.





Rocket Raccoon and Peter Quill have been allies for quite a long time. But even when they couldn’t count on their fellow Guardians of the Galaxy, the unlikely duo always had one another’s back. And a flashback in Guardians of the Galaxy #8 sheds some heartbreaking light on the duo’s surprisingly tight-knit bond.

Guardians of the Galaxy #8 by Donny Cates and Cory Smith opens with Rocket Raccoon recounting his tragic origin on Halfworld. Originally created as a service animal of sorts, the young Rocket was paired with and instantly bonded to an injured veteran named Khevix, whom Rocket describes as having “a mouth like a sailor and some…bad dreams.” While Rocket is eventually and tragically separated from his patient, it’s clear to fans of the characters that he’s more than made up for it through his relationship with Star-Lord.





Rocket Raccoon And Peter Quill Are An Underrated Duo

While Star-Lord is now frequently portrayed as a more dashing space scoundrel not unlike Star Wars’ Han Solo, Peter Quill first bonded with Rocket Raccoon and formed the Guardians of the Galaxy during one of the darkest periods of his life. Having survived the Annihilation Wave, the once legendary Star-Lord was wracked with post-traumatic stress and consistently at the end of his rope trying to maintain peace throughout the galaxy. Fortunately for the rest of the universe, Peter’s mission that became all the clearer after he officially formed the Guardians in the wake of Annihilation: Conquest by Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, and more.

With Peter’s own traumas mirroring those of Khevix, it’s no wonder that Rocket bonded so intensely with the Prince of Spartax. Whether a conscious choice or not, it’s clear that Rocket helped provide Peter with the consistent support and loyalty he needed. Meanwhile, Star-Lord in turn gave Rocket a newfound home and sense of purpose alongside his fellow Guardians.

Rocket Raccoon may be most closely associated with his famous partner Groot, but his bond with Star-Lord shouldn’t be underestimated. After all, the two have saved the galaxy together on more than one occasion, all while maintaining a unique and heartwarming friendship. And while Marvel Comics’ Guardians of the Galaxy may be well known for their status as a de facto found family, it’s Rocket Raccoon and Star-Lord who really take that theme to heart.

