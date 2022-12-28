Salma Hayek posts blended family pic including Linda

Salma Hayek, 56, braved the icy cold as she perched in a gondola with family members, including 15-year-old daughter Valentina and stepson Augie, 16.

The group sported cosy puffer jackets to beat the freeze, including a pricey Moncler Grenoble jacket, worn by Salma, which sets each buyer back almost £1500.

She and Valentina shared the gondola with Salma’s 16-year-old stepson Augie (on the far right of the photo) whose father is her French billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Augie’s mum is the Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista, who has been in the headlines this year after a CoolSculpting procedure to freeze her fat went wrong and, according to Linda, left her “brutally disfigured”.

Though the grounds were bare, the Frida actress seemed undeterred, writing in her caption that the group was “looking for snow” – and, judging by the ski poles they had alongside them, they weren’t about to give up any time soon.