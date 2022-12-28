Stacey Solomon announces she’s pregnant as she drops baby news

Stacey Solomon has announced she is expecting her fifth child as the Loose Women host shared the news on Instagram today. The TV star, who is already a mum-of-four, was inundated with congratulatory messages.

Taking to Instagram today, the 33-year-old shared a behind the scenes clip of when she told her husband Joe Swash she is expecting their third child together.

Stacey already has son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one, with Joe, who himself has a teenage son called Harry.

Zachary, 14, is the Loose Women’s star’s first son from her relationship with Dean Cox, and she had him when she was 17 but they had split by the time the baby was born.

She also has Leighton, 10, whose dad is Aaron Barham, who she split from in 2014, but the youngster is known to use her name.

