Tesla made headlines in 2022, but the top-performing auto stock

This year wasn’t about which auto manufacturer stock performed the best. It was about which stock managed to escape the worst of the year’s selling pressure.

After significant growth in auto stocks in 2021, this year proved daunting with the EV startup bubble popping, low vehicle inventories and rising interest rates. That was in addition to fears of a recession and overall “demand destruction” for industry sales.

Many of the world’s largest automakers performed well financially this year, but it wasn’t enough to offset the outside economic concerns that their most profitable days may be behind them.

“We are preparing for a challenging FY23 outlook for auto earnings on demand decline (higher rates), deflation (lower price/mix) and unfavorable changes in the supply/demand balance for EVs,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in an investor note earlier this month.

The FactSet Automotive Index, which includes automakers and aftermarket parts, is off about 38% so far this year, as of Tuesday’s close. All major automakers and EV startups experienced double-digit declines this year – partially or completely offsetting their gains in 2021.

Many once-promising EV startups were among the biggest losers, as some ran into capital troubles or couldn’t scale production as quickly as anticipated. Rivian , Lucid , Canoo and Nikola experienced 76% declines or more year to date.

Traditional automakers were able to temper their stock declines better than the EV startups. But America’s largest automakers – General Motors and Ford Motor – both experienced declines of more than 40%, barring any surprise rally to end the year. Others such as Stellantis , Nissan , Toyota and Volkswagen have declined more than 25%.