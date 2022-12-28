The Cast of Yellowstone and Where You Might’ve Seen Them Before

Ever since it aired, Yellowstone has turned into a sensational series. Not only is the show’s story great, but the entire cast of Yellowstone also did a fantastic job portraying their characters. The show has done well for itself, and there are already talks that a prequel series is coming.

Today, we are here to look at the show’s main cast, comprised of highly talented people that may look familiar to many of you. That shouldn’t be surprising because you might’ve recognized them from other TV Shows or movies. So, with that said, here are the actors in Yellowstone that played the show’s main characters and where you might’ve seen them.

John Dutton – Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton, one of the show’s most formidable characters. Costner is a Hollywood icon who has won many awards throughout his impressive acting career.

He’s well-known for his roles in movies such as Dances with Wolves, Field of Dreams, Waterworld, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, No Way Out, and of course, Untouchables.

Beth Dutton – Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly is the actress that plays the role of Beth Dutton. She has starred in several TV Shows, films, and Broadway shows. Some of her most notable roles are in Sherlock Holmes, Flight, Pride & Prejudice, Old Times (broadway play), and Mrs. Henderson Presents.

Kelly Reilly is a winner of the Empire Award for Best Newcomer, the London Film Critics’ Circle for British Newcomer of the Year, and even the National Board of Review Award for Best Cast.

Kayce Dutton – Luke Grimes

Actor and singer Luke Grimes is the one that plays Kayce Dutton. Before starting his acting career, Grimes studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

You might’ve seen him in his roles in True Blood, Fifty Shades of Gray, American Sniper, and the Magnificent Seven. Grimes also auditioned for the role of Edward Cullen in the movie Twilight. While he didn’t get the part, Grimes managed to play a vampire in the movie True Blood.

Jamie Dutton – Wes Bentley

Wes Bentley is the actor that plays the flawed Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone. After his big acting break in the film American Beauty in 1999, Bentley won several awards, including Most Promising Actor.

He had roles in popular films such as Gone, Interstellar, Ghost Rider, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and The Hunger Games. He also starred in American Horror Story for several seasons.

Rip Wheeler – Cole Hauser

Rip Wheeler is a lovable character and a fan favorite in the Yellowstone series, played by actor Cole Hauser. He comes from a family that is deeply involved with the film industry. His great-grandfather, for instance, is Harry Warner, one of Warner Bros.’s founding partners.

Hauser has been a part of notable films such as Good Will Hunting, A Good Day to Die Hard, and Daze and Confused. He also starred in The Lizzie Borden Chronicles and ER.

Monica Long Dutton – Kelsey Asbille

Kelsey Asbille Chow is the American actress that plays Monica Dutton. After starting in community theater, her career kicked off when she got roles in One Tree Hill, Pair of Kings, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She also starred in films such as Fargo, The Amazing Spider-Man, Wind River, and Teen Wolf.

Tate Dutton – Brecken Merill

Brecken Merrill is the young actor that plays Tate Dutton, the charming son of Kayce and Monica Dutton. Among the cast of Yellowstone, Merrill is a reasonably new actor, and Tate is his most notable role so far. He also starred as Teen Nicky Jr. in This is Us. Merrill will also star in an upcoming film called We All Got Up to Dance.

Teeter – Jennifer Landon

Played by the actress Jennifer Landon, Teeter is another fan favorite in the series. Jennifer Landon is the daughter of Michael Landon, known for his role as Bonanza’s Joe Cartwright.

For her role in the TV show, As the World Turns, Jen won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

She starred in films and TV shows such as Animal Kingdom, As the World Turns, The Front Runner, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless. She also appeared in several theater productions while still at New York University.

Jimmy Hurdstrom – Jefferson White

Jefferson White, an American producer and actor plays the goofy Jimmy Hurdstorm in the Yellowstone series. He had notable roles in films and shows such as The Americans, The Twilight Zone reboot, House of Cards, Manhattan, and How to Get Away With Murder.

Thomas Rainwater – Gil Birmingham

Gil Birmingham, who plays Thomas Rainwater, is an award-winning actor many of you may have recognized for his role in all five Twilight movies. Besides that, he also had notable roles in films such as Rango, The Lone Ranger, Wind River, and The Doe Boy.

He has also won awards such as the American Indian LA Film and Television Award for Outstanding Supporting Role and the FAITA award for Outstanding Performance.

Colby – Denim Richards

Denim Richards is the actor that plays Colby in the series. His acting career started with musical theater before going to film school. He directed and wrote the short called The Zoo in 2020. He also played roles in Good Trouble, Good Luck Charlie, and Montford: The Chainsaw Rancher.

Lloyd Pierce – Forrie J. Smith

Internet personality, actor, stuntman, and animal wrangler Forrie J. Smith plays Lloyd Pierce. He served as an animal wrangler for films such as Hell or High Water, The Kid, Los Locos, and 2 Guns. He also played roles in films such as Desperado, Rambo III, Midnight Cowboy, Stagecoach, and The Young Riders.

Walker – Ryan Bingham

Ryan Bingham is an actor, singer, and songwriter that plays Walker in Yellowstone. Although his main focus is his music career, Bingham does dabble in acting from time to time. He has roles in films such as Jackie & Ryan, Crazy Heart, Hostiles, and A Country Called Home.

Mo – Mo Brings Plenty

Mo Brings Plenty is an actor and American Indian storyline consultant that plays Yellowstone’s Mo. His most notable acting roles are in films such as Hell on Wheels, The American West, Jurassic World Dominion, House of Cards, Cowboys & Aliens, and The Revenant.

Ryan – Ian Bohen

Ian Bohen is the actor that plays Ryan in the series. Bohen is a TV Actor with an extensive career. He has appeared in popular TV shows such as Mad Men, Superman & Lois, Teen Wolf, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, and Chicago P.D. Bohen also starred in moves such as The Dark Knight Rises, Wyatt Earp, and Wind River.

Roarke Morris – Josh Holloway

The former model turned actor, Josh Holloway, plays Roarke Morris. His career in the entertainment industry kicked off after modeling for brands such as Donna Karan, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein.

Holloway is best known for playing the character Sawyer in the popular TV show, Lost. He also had roles in Colony, Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, and Intelligence.

Jake – Jake Ream

Jake Ream, who plays Jake in the show, is an actor and horse trainer whose only acting credit is Yellowstone. He started working on the show in season one as a horseman.

Jake worked from behind the scenes, helping with tasks such as wrangling and saddling. Eventually, he got a recurring role after Taylor Sheridan needed another cowboy in the show. Outside the series, Ream runs Ream Performance Horses in Palmyra, Utah.

Travis Wheatley – Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan is an actor, writer, producer, and director that plays Travis Wheatley. He is also the mastermind of the Yellowstone series. That’s right, apart from playing Travis Wheatley, this guy is the show’s writer, producer, director, and co-creator. He will also do all that for the series 1883, which is the prequel to Yellowstone.

Sheridan has starred in projects such as Sons of Anarchy and 12 Strong. He also worked as a producer, director, and writer for films such as Mayor of Kingstown, Hell or High Water, and Sicario.

These are the Yellowstone cast members that play major roles in the series. While some of them are new to acting and have Yellowstone as their most notable acting role so far, the majority are seasoned actors. That said, there is no doubt that the cast of Yellowstone is full of skilled actors capable of bringing Sheridan’s vision to life on the TV screen.