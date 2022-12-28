Top negative thoughts Brits have daily – like ‘I’m not good

But while 34 percent feel they are letting themselves down, one in three (32 percent) worry more about disappointing others.

And 34 percent feel their own thoughts have stopped them from achieving certain aims – including finding new work (40 percent), expressing their true feelings (38 percent), and achieving their health goals (35 percent).

However, maintaining a busy lifestyle, practicing mindfulness, and repeating positive affirmations, were the top tricks people use to stay on track with their goals and combat negative thoughts.

Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D., chief of psychology at Noom, the psychology-backed behaviour change programme which commissioned the research, said: “Negative or intrusive thoughts, otherwise known as thought distortions, will be experienced by most of the population at some point in their lives.

“They are usually biased, exaggerated, and inaccurate, and they can cause us to reach conclusions about ourselves that are not based in reality.

“The good news, however, is that it is possible to combat them. Learning to recognise thought distortions is the first step to unpacking their content and reframing your approach.”

Some of the most popular positive affirmations that help people combat thought distortions include “I am grateful for everything I have in my life”, “I can do this”, and “I am making progress”.