Chelsea have submitted a mammoth £114million bid for Enzo Fernandez, according to Portuguese newspaper Record.

Benfica have attempted to bat away interest by asking for his full release clause but Chelsea’s latest offer is poised to activate it.

Manchester United and Liverpool are also in the mix for the Argentine, who was named Best Young Player at the 2022 World Cup.

Fernandez only signed for Benfica from River Plate in the summer.