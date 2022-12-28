Two non-alcoholic drinks could be raising your cholesterol

If so, now is the time to take action to bring down harmful cholesterol levels that could otherwise put you in danger of a heart attack or stroke. While exercise is the holy grail of health, as it can help to prevent cholesterol from clogging the arteries, you could inadvertently be making your health worse by what you are drinking. Sipping on a certain sugar-laden beverage could be putting you in harm’s way.

In fact, any sugary drink, such as fruit juice, could be bad for your health.

A research paper, published in the American Heart Association journal, details how sugar-sweetened beverages are associated with “adverse changes in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol”.

To explain, Heart UK says high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol “helps to protect the heart and blood vessels from disease”.

Too little HDL can be detrimental, as the dense lipoprotein performs three roles:

It is anti-inflammatory It has an antioxidant effect It removes excess cholesterol from the blood vessels and returns it to the liver.

