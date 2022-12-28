UFC ring girl: Is Arianny Celeste married? Relationships and

UFC ring girl: UFC: The UFC is seen as a violent sport for competitors who are rough and aggressive. In contrast, the…

UFC ring girl: UFC: The UFC is seen as a violent sport for competitors who are rough and aggressive. In contrast, the UFF ring girls add extra elements to the sports that are elegance and beauty. However, superstars like Khabib Nurmagomedov don’t seem to feel the ring girls have any purpose in the UFC. They have nonetheless evolved into one of the main components of the MMA scene, just as the ring announcer and commentator. Notably, when discussing the UFC ring girls, Arianny Celeste is the first person who springs to mind. Follow UFC News Updates with InsideSport.IN.

There are many inquiries concerning her marital status and the specifics of her relationships, given that she has worked for this organization for 15 years. And we’ll discover it in this article.

UFC ring girls: Is Arianny Celeste single or in relationship?

For those who don’t know, Celeste has modeled for magazines like Maxim, FHM, Playboy, Sports Illustrated, and Fighter’s Only Magazine in addition to being an Octagon girl since she is one of the most attractive ring girls not just in the UFC but in the entire MMA world as well. And after more than 15 years with the organization she is one of the highest paid ring girls. And not to forget that Celeste runs numerous other businesses.

In terms of her love life, she is presently dating actor and photographer Taylor King. Despite being in a relationship, they haven’t yet exchanged vows. Notably, The UFC ring girl welcomed her first child with King on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, which she announced on Instagram.

She formerly dated Josh Burkman, Travis Barker, and Praveen Chandra. But for a long time King and Celeste are currently having a great time together, and she frequently publishes their Instagram photos. It appears, nevertheless, that she will sooner or later wed King and share a happy life together. However, there is not yet anything confirmed about it.

