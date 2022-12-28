Vaccine against Strep A could be on the horizon – new research

The team explained that this antibody works in a “rare” way against Strep A that has “never been described before” and “could explain why so many vaccine attempts have been unsuccessful”.

Antibodies are shaped like the letter Y. The one they spotted, called Ab25, used its two “arms” to hook onto two different parts of a protein on the surface of the Strep A bacteria – called the M protein.

Usually, antibodies use one arm to bind to a single site, the researchers said. But this process is ineffective against Strep A.

Doctor Wael Bahnan, one of the study authors, said: “This opens up possibilities where previous vaccine attempts have failed and means that the monoclonal antibody we used has the potential to protect against infection.”

