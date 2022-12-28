Verdansk or Al Mazrah? Call of Duty Fans Give Their Final

Ever since the dawn of the battle royale genre in the Call of Duty universe, there’s been a debate going on over the best map in the history of Warzone franchise. With the recent debut of Warzone 2, things got even more interesting as the latest installment from Activision has introduced another region in Al Mazrah.

But there are still lots of Verdansk fans out there who believe the iconic map is the most amazing one. Al Mazrah has also begun to amass its own followers in the last month and a half. So the million-dollar question right now is: which is the best one between these two in the Call of Duty Warzone saga? Thankfully, a recently conducted poll has revealed a clear winner, in a way.

Call of Duty Warzone: Did fans choose Al Mazrah or Verdansk?

When Infinity Ward initially came up with the rebooted Modern Warfare in 2019, no one had an idea that the game would eventually go on to extend into a full-fledged battle royale. At last, Warzone was born in 2020, with its very first map in Verdansk. It was a region introduced in the rebooted entry a year ago.

Since then, Call of Duty Warzone fans have mostly expressed their preference for this specific map. Yes, there were other offerings as well, released later in the battle royale like Caldera, Fortune’s Keep, Rebirth Island, but none of them could compete with Verdansk in terms of craze among the players.

Fast forward to 2022, we now have a new battle royale in Call of Duty Warzone 2 from Activision. And as expected, it was also rolled out with a unique and vast region in Al Mazrah (first seen in the Campaign of Modern Warfare II). Now that the game has spent more than a month of its debut, it was the right time to see which map is actually more popular.

To get a clear result, media outlet CharlieIntel recently conducted a poll on its Twitter account. A tweet from the website had several options for the fans to rank their favorite maps in order. Verdansk and Al Mazrah were there too.

Now, have a look at the results, indicated by the players’ first preference. It looks like Verdansk is still the undisputed champion. That’s despite the fact that the original Warzone has removed it a long time ago.

On the other hand, there were some users who chose Al Mazrah from Call of Duty Warzone 2 to be their top preference.

Interestingly, 100 Thieves’ co-founder Nadeshot also responded to this poll. He decided to go with Al Mazrah over Verdansk. He didn’t exactly give a solid reason for his choice, but it is what it is. “Al Mazrah may be the best Warzone map created thus far. Can’t explain why, but it just feels right. Who knows, maybe recency bias?”

What are your thoughts on the aforementioned poll? Also, which map is your personal favorite in the Warzone saga? Let us know in the comments down below.

