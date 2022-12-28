What if Lara Croft Appeared in Call of Duty? Is There a Chance

Call of Duty has witnessed endless transitions through the years, ever since the action franchise was originally introduced nearly two decades ago. With changing times, the Activision series has adapted to new trends as well. Such as making collaborations with famous entertainment entities. Now, one can even spot fictional characters from the Terminator, Rambo, or even Godzilla universe!

Simply put, Call of Duty has caught up with the growing trend of doing crossovers. In fact, it has increased a lot in 2022 with Modern Warfare II, Activision’s latest premium offering. Last month, fans witnessed an extravagant football-themed event featuring Operators based on players like Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Neymar Jr.

Taking that into consideration, what if the AAA blockbuster crossed paths with other gaming IPs like Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft? After all, she fits the criteria of a perfect, highly skilled, top-level operator.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: A future Operator bundle with Lara Croft will prove to be epic!

It’s a known fact that the Tomb Raider saga has gained an enormous fan following in last two decades. The memorable female protagonist of this action-adventure series has amassed an iconic status among the most amazing gaming characters. Such is the impact of the British archaeologist that even after the culmination of her Survivor trilogy, Lara Croft is set to return soon with a brand new installment.

Simply put, the craze for Lara Croft is only going to grow from here. However, the devs working on a new game featuring her can maximize her popularity even further with a possible collaboration. Given the fact that Call of Duty is one of the most iconic action franchises, also consisting of recent crossover streaks with pop culture IPs, it only makes sense for these two entities to connect for the first time.

Call of Duty fans love attractive bundles, especially the ones having standout Operators. And if they are from a third-party entertainment series, it’s like an icing on the cake. Lara Croft is a solid character in herself, possessing all the possible combat skills an individual can have. And yes, she’s good at shooting bullets too! Now imagining her in a CoD title’s Multiplayer match will only add to a gamer’s joy.

Considering the fact that Modern Warfare II has a two-year of life cycle, makers can come up with something based on the famous explorer. However, this is just a thought for now, unless it becomes a reality for gamers at some point in the future. What do you think about a possible crossover between CoD and Tomb Raider?

Will there be a day when these two will end up having a surprise collaboration? Don’t forget to share your views. Let us know in the comments down below.

