Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One

While promoting “Yellowstone” Season 4, Kelsey Asbille revealed the fights between Monica and Kayce are actually fun. In the fourth season, the two really duke it out, with Monica telling Kayce she hates him in the fourth season episode “All I See Is You” as she’s still recovering from being attacked. It’s one of multiple fiery exchanges between the two over the course of the Taylor Sheridan-created series.

“They’re fiercely protective of each other, and they want to do everything right, and sometimes you’ve gotta fight. Luke and I had so much fun doing that scene of just — there are some things they got to say to each other, and it’s about time,” she said in November 2021 to JoBlo.

Luke Grimes has mentioned the “I hate you” moment as one of the biggest blowouts between the two characters and said the bitterness compared to others brought out similarities viewers may not have seen between Kayce and his father. “Playing that in that moment, I felt maybe he felt like he was becoming more like the parts of his father that he doesn’t like or he saw that he was falling in line with the attitude of that place, and I think it scared him,” Grimes told TV Line in November 2021. The actor elaborated further, describing the situation as a turning point for his character as his marriage neared a dangerous precipice.