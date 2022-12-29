10 Best Zelda Breath Of The Wild Glitches Of 2022

2022 was a strange year for Breath of the Wild glitches, with one particular glitch that spawned a multitude of other discoveries at a rate never seen before, and broke Breath of the Wild forever. With this being the final year before the sequel, let’s look back and see what happened in 2022.Space Exploration: On January 22nd, player LegendofLinkk found that by having a ridiculous amount of bomb arrows, and combining two other glitches, Death Mountain Storage and Moon Jump, you’re able to detonate Link past Breath of the Wild’s ceiling wind box and literally escape to outer space. Players have escaped Hyrule before in the past, but it was usually downwards or outwards, never this high up, so this was a never before seen angle of Hyrule.

Inventory Slot Transfer: On June 17th, zxrobin showed off something strange in a short bilibili video. He explained that he was able to duplicate entire stacks of materials with anew discovery. By using menu overloading, then holding and dropping items before and after eventide, a similar concept to Item Transmutation. But this time it was different, because he then threw the sold materials onto the ground, then reloaded the file. Once he did, he duplicated entire stacks of wood and Giant Ancient Cores. This was the discovery of creating an offset slot, the base idea of Inventory Slot Transfer, to carry over specific items you want when reloading to any file. This was HUGE. This began a sort of renaissance in the BOTW community, as this led to mass duplication of almost any item you wanted, including fairies to become invincible, starting a brand new game with any equipment you wanted, rediscovering old assets nintendo never released, corrupting any meal using Direct Inventory Corruption to be edible over and over, and much, MUCH more. This was just the tip of the iceberg.

Blue Hyrule: On June 25th, user Kinak found that using Inventory Slot Transfer to a new file, but not picking up certain items through the game can allow you to have glitched menu prompts, such as an empty meal slot letting you glitch the save prompt menu while the game is still running in real time. By doing so right as you defeat Ganon, you can save the game after you’ve beaten the game, with calamity ganon’s pillars around the castle a cleared blue color, the last canonical state of Hyrule that’s actually playable before Tears of the Kingdom.

Weapon Modifier Corruption: The next month on July 9th, Kinak again makes another game breaking discovery using Inventory Slot Transfer, and that is Weapon Modifier Corruption, the final frontier of equipment glitching in Breath of the Wild. With this glitch, players were able to force weapons to have special overpowered modifiers, heavily strengthened attack and defense of equipment however you’d like. Today, IST and WMC have evolved so much that advanced item manipulation has completely broken the game. Highly advanced techniques such as Arrowless Offset, Prompt Entanglement, Chained Material Corruption, Invalid Arrow Slot, Invalid Star Slot, k9c WMC, k+1 WMC, k+60 WMC, and Piercing WMC streamlined this process more and more to make corrupting equipment and items more efficient. Any players willing to dive down the complex rabbit hole were rewarded with equipment, material, and meal setups players could only dream of.

Gerudo Disarm: Finally we end with Gerudo Disarming. Found on September 25th, 2022, user Wacchan found a way to disarm enemies that are normally never disarmable, such as Yiga Blademasters and even Lynels. By kiting said enemies to the front gates of Gerudo Town, getting caught by the guards at the gate will force any nearby NPC to stow their weapons, including enemies. This changed their behavior in strange ways because Nintendo never designed these enemies to function without their weapon, which made for some entertaining situations.

2022 was a major year for Breath of the Wild, and the discovery of Inventory Slot Transfer and all of its sub-glitches changed the game forever. We're now just waiting to see what the sequel Tears of the Kingdom will bring t o the table after a long 6 years in the oven.