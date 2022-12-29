2022 — The year that Web3 will never forget

It’s hard to believe that 2022 is the year that saw NFTs being sold for hundreds of millions of dollars and Bitcoin reaching all-time highs of around $60,000. At the same time, multiple crypto companies crumbled, including the infamous collapse of FTX, and Bitcoin fell to $16,000, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars from the crypto market cap. The fact is that 2022 is simply a year that the Web3 world will never forget.

There were many downs in 2022. However, there are also a lot of positives that happened to the Web3 world too. Unstable companies such as Three Arrows Capital, the LUNA token and FTX went bankrupt and were removed from the ecosystem. This caused the industry to mature by putting high priorities on compliance. Furthermore, this process has highlighted the importance of providing functional business utilities through tokens and NFTs in Web3.

It is for these reasons that Metavsummit continues to make it a priority to attract the builders of Web3 and the Metaverse to Dubai’s investors and strategic partners. Metavsummit has shown the world that gamification of business through VR, AR and NFTs is a necessary value-add for customers that make the experience enjoyable and memorable.

By bringing together the top companies of the Web3 and Metaverse industry to Dubai such as Undeads, Gaia Everworld, Metaverser and Dancing Seahorse, the world can gain a better understanding of how business will be done in the future. Moreover, the event continues to help build a sustainable and long-term thinking industry that enables true decentralized technology for our world.

