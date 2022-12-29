Andrew Tate mocked for ‘cringe’ reply to Greta’s ‘small d**k’

Andrew Tate, 36, has again responded to teen Greta Thunberg, 19, with the ex-kickboxing world champion being ridiculed once again. After the young activist hit back at Andrew, it took him 10 hours to share a short video of himself smoking a cigar in a red robe, as he attempted to give a witty comeback.

Andrew took to Twitter in view of his 3.4 million followers and captioned his two minute video: “Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg.

“The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life.”

After taking a puff from the cigar he boasted about its greenhouse gas emissions saying: “Releasing greenhouse gases.”

He continued in the video: “I’m obviously a stranger to online controversy, it’s not something I often do.

