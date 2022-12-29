Categories
Technology

Apple Makes Watches Incompatible With Darker Skin

ChatGPT Goes Viral, More Trouble for LastPass, Apple’s New Data


If you read the news about Apple watches from almost a decade ago, you’d be excused for being surprised to read the news today. Let’s start with CNN in 2015: …the back of the watch rapidly flashes green and infrared light at your skin, which gets absorbed or reflected by your blood. When your heart … Continue reading Apple Makes Watches Incompatible With Darker Skin

*** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from flyingpenguin authored by Davi Ottenheimer. Read the original post at: https://www.flyingpenguin.com/?p=43401



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.