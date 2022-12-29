If you read the news about Apple watches from almost a decade ago, you’d be excused for being surprised to read the news today. Let’s start with CNN in 2015: …the back of the watch rapidly flashes green and infrared light at your skin, which gets absorbed or reflected by your blood. When your heart … Continue reading Apple Makes Watches Incompatible With Darker Skin →

