Arraignment Set For Woman Accused Of Abandoning Pets

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Belmont County Northern Division Court set an initial court date for a Dillonvale woman accused of abandoning more than two dozen companion animals at a deserted Barton home five years ago.

The remains of the cats and rabbits reportedly were found by a cleaning crew sent to work at the house, located at 70629 Main St., Barton.

Christine Edgar of 3641 Ohio 152, Dillonvale will be arraigned Feb. 1 before Northern Division Judge Chris Berhalter. She faces six second-degree misdemeanor charges – three counts of abandoning animals and three charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

Among the remains discovered were 15 dead rabbits in cages and seven in bags, five dead kittens and three dead adult cats.

“She used to show the rabbits,” said Julie Larish, humane agent with the Belmont County Hoof & Paw humane society that investigated the situation. “It wasn’t at the county fairs. She used to breed them and show them at rabbit shows. She showed as an adult. Her last show that we know about was in 2014.”

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan has said his office pursued the highest level of charges warranted by the evidence.

Larish said she believed Edgar could not be charged with deliberately abandoning the animals to starvation and dehydration because the remains were skeletal, so the causes of death could not definitively be determined.

Edgar faces a maximum of 90 days in jail on each count.