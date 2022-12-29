Belarusian soldiers back Ukraine as they turn on Lukashenko and

Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a massive Russian missile attack Thursday morning, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia launched over 120 missiles.

In Kyiv, air defence systems were activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack, according to the regional administration. Sounds of explosions were heard in the city.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine’s second-largest city. Explosions were also heard in the city of Lviv near the border with Poland, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said some incoming Russian missiles were intercepted.

The governor of southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv province, Vitaliy Kim, said five missiles were shot down over the Black Sea. The Ukrainian military’s command North said two were downed over the Sumy region, located on the border with Russia in the country’s northeast.

